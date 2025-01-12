ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,173 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

