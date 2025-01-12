ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

