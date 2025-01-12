ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,667,000 after buying an additional 181,639 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

