ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 823.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VBR stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.