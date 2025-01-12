ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 228,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.