ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

