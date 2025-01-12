ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,640,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

