ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $60.90.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
