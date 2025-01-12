ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000.

Get Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.