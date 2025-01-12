ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

