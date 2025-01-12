ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VXUS opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.