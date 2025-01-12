ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.