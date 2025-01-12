ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 469.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

