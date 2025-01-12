ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

