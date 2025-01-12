ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

