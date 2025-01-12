ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $93,000 Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.59 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

