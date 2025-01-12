ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

