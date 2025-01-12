ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $193,000 in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $754,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

