ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $248,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

