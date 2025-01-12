ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $33,000 in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.