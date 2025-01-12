ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

