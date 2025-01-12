ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 306.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 89.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.