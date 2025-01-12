ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 633 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 688.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after acquiring an additional 268,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 223,842 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $140.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

