ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,990,000 after buying an additional 109,758 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after buying an additional 186,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 257,467 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.