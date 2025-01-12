ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

