ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,311 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $432,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

