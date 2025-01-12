ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 517.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $418.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

