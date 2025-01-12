ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.