ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $262,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

