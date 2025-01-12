ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

