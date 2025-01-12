STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 58955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Specifically, EVP Michael Chase sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $546,973.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $367,929.10. This represents a 59.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 175,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

