Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 66.3 %

IGMS stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

