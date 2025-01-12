The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brink’s by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

