The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,056. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

