Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,868 shares of company stock worth $29,720,588 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST
Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %
UPST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.