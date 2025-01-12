Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,868 shares of company stock worth $29,720,588 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %

UPST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

