Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17,631.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

URBN stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

