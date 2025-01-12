USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.