Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

