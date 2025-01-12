Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Down 1.5 %

Ventas stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -337.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.82%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

