Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3,045 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Veradigm Price Performance

Veradigm Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

