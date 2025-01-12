Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 210,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

