Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,545 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.