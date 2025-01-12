Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

