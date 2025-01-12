Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Shares of KKR opened at $140.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

