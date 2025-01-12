Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

