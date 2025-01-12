Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stake Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Weave Communications worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 242,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $3,491,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,578.08. This represents a 49.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $67,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,761.48. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,230,460 shares of company stock worth $18,056,742. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEAV opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

