Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

