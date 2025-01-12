Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Xylem Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XYL opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

