Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

