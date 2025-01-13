11,103 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0674 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

