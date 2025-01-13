1,882 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after buying an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

